DUFFIELD - Jean B. Moore 92, of Duffield passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Duffield, VA to the late H.P. and Josie Bledsoe and spent her entire life in the area. Jean retired in 1986 from Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company after 37 years of service. She loved gardening and flowers and operated Jean’s Daylilies for several years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Glen Carl Bledsoe; sister, Wilma “Jerry” Broadwater.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Moore and husband Verlen Vaughan; granddaughters, Kaylen Vaughan , Lynn Runyon and husband James; grandsons, Darin Vaughan, Keith Vaughan, Justin Vaughan and wife Amanda, ; sister, Lena Gibson; several great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor James Runyon officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Moore family.