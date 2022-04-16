RUSSELLVILLE - Jazmine Rae Glover, age 21, of Russellville, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System following a lengthy illness.
She is survived by her parents Kenny and Tessa Bare, sisters Kirsten Glover and Nevaeh Glover all of the home, maternal grandparents Trina and Steve Cloyd, Larry and Jeannie Catron, paternal grandparents Gary and Jeni Bare of Rogersville, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M., Monday, April 18, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Monday, April 18, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John North and Pastor Blayne Powell officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Bare family.