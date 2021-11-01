KINGSPORT - Jay Taylor, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home. Born in Washington County, TN, he had resided most of his life in Kingsport. Jay had retired from Sprint following 40 years of service. He was a member of Gravelly Baptist Church. Jay was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Nell Taylor; sister, Mary Martha Taylor Hill; and two brothers, Claude and Clell Taylor.
Jay is survived by his loving wife, Burlene Taylor; son, Kevin; two grandsons, Christopher and Joshua; and two great-granddaughters, Savannah and Briley.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Terry Bennett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN, 37660.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.