KINGSPORT - Jay Mack Pyle went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in Kingsport, TN. Mack was born in Kingsport on February 23, 1951, to the late JC and Hazel Pyle. He was a 1969 graduate of Ketron High School, where he enjoyed playing football and running track. This was also where his lifelong love of sports began. Mack always had a love for the Lord and going to church. He had been a member of Vermont United Methodist Church for many years and was currently a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church, performing many duties, most recently as Sunday School Education Director. He also faithfully served grieving families the last several years at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julie Morrison Pyle of Kingsport; children, son, Jason Pyle and wife Krystyna and their children, Kate, Harper, and Lane of Nashville, daughter, Jenni Broyles and husband Joey and their children, Leah and Alex of Greensboro, NC, son, Cody Pyle of Texas, son, Chris Gibbs and wife Daniella and their children, Dominic and Dillon of League City, TX, son, Steven Hayes and wife Tammy and their children, Madelyn and Ryan, and daughter Stephanie Reed and husband Jerry with their daughter Emma of Kingsport; brother, Dickie and wife Wilma of Church Hill; and his faithful companion, Bella.
A Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Higher Ground Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Goodman and Pastor, Ronnie Owens officiation. The family will receive friends following the service. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website and on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Higher Ground Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 1625 Lynn Garden Dr., Kingsport, TN, 37665.
