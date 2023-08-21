October 3, 1937 – August 15, 2023
CALDWELL, ID - With deep regret we announce the death of Jay D. Hartsock of Caldwell, Idaho. Jay passed away on August 15, 2023, of a massive heart attack while fishing.
October 3, 1937 – August 15, 2023
Jay proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1965 during the Cold War. Jay then worked at Boise Cascade Mill before and after the military. Jay and Rayaline (Dobson) were married in Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Emmett, ID, in June 24, 1960. In 1966 Jay and family moved to Kingsport, TN, where Jay was born and raised. Jay and Rayaline purchased a Tobacco and Beef farm and were farmers for 50 years. Jay worked at Tennessee Eastman Chemical Co., for 35 years where he retired. His great love was his family, farming, fishing and hunting. He and his wife traveled the last 8 years of their lives together in an R.V., all over the U.S., wintering in Arizona and Summering in the mountains of Idaho. Jay was known for his avid love of fishing with his brothers, best friends and family, and hunting. Jay was known for his rich Appalachian southern drawl and charming smile. Jay was highly respected and loved by a vast number of friends and family from Tennessee to Idaho and more.
Jay is survived by his wife, Rayaline (Dobson), and three children, Timothy Jay, Julie Ann, Leeta Rose (Hartsock) Patterson and husband Danny, two grandchildren, Austin and Iliea Patterson. Jay had an immense number of cousins, nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and more. He was predeceased by his father Hiram Emmerson, and mother Bell Ruth (Dishner), and brothers Hiram Emmerson, Jr., and General Robert (G.R.). He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Kingsport, TN for 50 years, and in Quartzite, Arizona, and Grace Lutheran in Caldwell, ID for a few months.
Memorial services will be conducted on September 07, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 2700 S. Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID. Following services will be a Pot-luck luncheon on site.
The Hartsock's are very grateful to the Caldwell Police Department, Caldwell and Canyon County Detectives, Canyon County Sheriff's office, Canyon County Coroner's office, and other search groups, (to include his own family), that aided in finding Jay and bringing him home to his family which brought great peace to them. Your work and professionalism are truly admirable and appreciated.
