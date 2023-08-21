October 3, 1937 – August 15, 2023

CALDWELL, ID - With deep regret we announce the death of Jay D. Hartsock of Caldwell, Idaho. Jay passed away on August 15, 2023, of a massive heart attack while fishing.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you