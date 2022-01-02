Jaxx Simon Bentley Linton
Jaxx Simon Bentley Linton, infant son of Austin and Hannah Linton was born silent into this world, but his short life spoke volumes and to think the first thing he saw when his little eyes opened was the face of Jesus.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Austin and Hannah Linton; sister, Addilyn Jane Linton; maternal grandparents, William and Tina Staylor; paternal grandmother, Jamie Garrett Linton; paternal grandfather, Doug Linton and wife, Lisa; great- grandparents, Tommy and Ilene Miser, Joan and Tom Raade, Margaret Fitzgerald and Carol Linton; uncles, Joshua Staylor, Ryan and Carter Linton.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 9:00-10:00 am in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will follow at 10:00 am in Baby Land at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Mike Adams and Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate.
