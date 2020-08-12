GATE CITY, VA - Jason Ray Tate, 35, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Jason was born in Sullivan County, TN on June 28, 1985 and was the son of Norman (Buddy) Tate II and Deborah Gail (Pearcy) Tate.
He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his dog, Toby.
Jason was a loving son and. father who loved his family, his children and their mothers. He will be missed by all who knew him.
His paternal grandparents, Norman (Bud) and Nancy Tate and maternal grandparents, Jack G. Pearcy and Pearlee (Pearcy) Bowen preceded him in death.
Surviving are his parents, Norman (Buddy) Tate, II and Deborah (Debbie) Tate, Gate City, VA; children, Landon Tate, Church Hill, TN, Ragan Tate, Church Hill, TN and Jazmine Parks, Midway, VA; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, his family will have a private funeral service with Brother Rick Quillen officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Scott County, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jason Ray Tate.