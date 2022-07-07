Jason Kiser McLain, age 49, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Jason had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the last 2 years. He was a graduate of Volunteer High School and was an honors graduate of Walter’s State Community College with a degree in criminal justice. Jason will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving individual and a forever “parrot head.” His love of music took him to many musical venues. He was animal lover and enjoyed spending time with his new Blue Heeler puppy, Gus.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sam McLain, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Hicks and Margie McLain; and maternal grandparents, Lester and Vera Sue Kiser of Snowflake, VA.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy McLain; brother, Sam McLain III and wife, Elizabeth; niece and nephew, Katie and Jackson McLain; and a host of aunts, uncles and extended family members.
Per his request, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA, with Pastor Tecky Hicks officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the McLain family.