ROGERSVILLE - Jason Isaiah Harrod 33, of Rogersville went to be with the lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was a loving son, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Linda Howington; loving friend, Donna Bostic.
Survivors include his mother, Donna Harrod and husband Scott Fife; brothers, Joshua Harrod and wife Ashlie, Christopher Buchanan and wife Amber, Brandon Buchanan and wife Chasity; best friends, Jack Holland, Lee Glass, Jerry Glass; sisters, Kera, Andrea, Laura, and Heather Boyce, Tiffany Irving; niece, Kylie; grandfather, Henry Howington; father, Frank Dykes and wife Sherry; grandparents, Jack and Judy Dykes; along with a host, of nieces, nephews, and friends.
No formal services will be conducted at this time.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertretrent.com.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Harrod family.
