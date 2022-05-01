KINGSPORT - Jason “Fletch” Fletcher, 52, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
