NICKELSVILLE, VA - Jason Douglas Parks, age 38 of the Big Moccasin Community of Nickelsville, VA passed away on Friday morning, April 9, 2021 in the comfort of his own home.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on October 27, 1982. Jason was a former employee of Tennessee Electric. He attended Rockview Baptist Church and loved being in the outdoors, which included camping, fishing and hunting.
Jason is survived by his Parents, Melvin and Carol “Sue” Hawkins Parks; his daughter, Brooklyn Parks; sister, Amanda Taylor; nieces, Miley and Jada Taylor.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Bro. Mack Daugherty and Tommy Meade officiating. Music will be provided by the Phillips Family.
Jason will be laid to rest Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11 AM in the Parks Family Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Funeral Home by 10 AM.
Facemasks and social distancing guidelines will be required.
Pallbearers will be Jared Taylor, Chris Daugherty, Josh Daugherty, Chris Dean, Justin Dean, and Isaiah Daugherty. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Cordle, Tanner Hall, Billy Dean and P. Dale
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Dialysis Center of Kingsport, Dr. Gregory Demotts and staff, all family and friends.
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Jason Douglas Parks.