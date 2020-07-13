NICKELSVILLE, VA - Jarvie “Squeaky” Lucas, 87, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence.
Jarvie was born in Scott County, VA on June 18, 1933 to the late Lakie (Gibson) and Troy Lucas.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Lois Jean Lucas and his sisters, Peggy, Dovie and Zelma preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughters, Geneva Butler, Gate City, VA, Judy Sumner, Church Hill, TN, Pam Dean and husband, Garry, Nickelsville, VA; Sherry Burton, Nickelsville, VA, and Joy Hubbard and husband, David, Nickelsville, VA; sons, Ben Lucas and wife, Betty, Nickelsville, and Grover Lynn Lucas, Nickelsville, VA; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clyde Lucas, Nickelsville, VA, Johnny Lucas and wife, Patsy, Dungannon, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Samuel Ryan Stapleton will provide the eulogy and music. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Holston View Cemetery for the graveside service.
