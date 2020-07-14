NICKELSVILLE, VA - Jarvie “Squeaky” Lucas, 87, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Samuel Ryan Stapleton will provide the eulogy and music. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Holston View Cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Lucas family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
