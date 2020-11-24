Kingsport - Jaqui Rose Anguis, 56, of Kingsport, lost her five year battle with cancer, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
She was born in Kansas City, MO November 28, 1963, to Jack and the late Rosalie Anguis.
Jaqui had passion for music and a voice like an angel.
Those left to cherish her memory are her father Jack “Poppa” Anguis; sisters, Janine Morelock (Henry), Diana Lee Weaver, Penny Cagle (Charlie), Jackie Baines Hill (Barry) and LaDana Boggs (Roger); special nephew, Joey Philyaw; special niece, Lexi Hill; special cousins, Jackie Lee and Johnnie Lorraine and special friend Lisa Dykes. Jaqui had a way to make everyone feel special and there’s no way to list everyone she loved.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, November 28, 2020, (her 57th birthday), at Springdale Baptist Church, in the fellowship hall, 1616 Haga Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers and to Ken Breeding and Randy Smith. The family will always remember your help, kindness, compassion and care.
The care of Jaqui Rose Anguis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.