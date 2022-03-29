JONESVILLE, VA - Janna (Jan) Lois Madden Eldridge, age 76, was born on April 18th, 1945 in Harlan, KY and passed away on March 25th, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital, Norton, VA surrounded by her grandchildren.
Janna was born in Harlan County to the late Richard and Druecella Dizney Madden. Growing up, she always took care of her brothers and sister whom she loved dearly and continued to do so after meeting the love of her life, M.C. Eldridge, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Janna and MC had a daughter, Kimberley in 1970, and in 1971, Janna and M.C. moved to Jonesville, VA where they continued to raise their family and live the rest of their lives. Jan was a true caregiver at heart. She helped raise nieces, nephews, neighbor’s children, grandchildren, and assisted in helping many adults in times that a caregiver was needed.
Janna was a member of Fleenor’s Chapel Baptist Church, in Fleenortown, VA.
Janna was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Druecella Madden, husband of 50 years, Milton Clyde (M.C.) Eldridge, daughter Kimberley Snow Eldridge, brothers Bryan and Jr. Madden, sister Betty Lou Madden, several nieces and nephews, and father and mother-in-law Omer (Red) and Zella Eldridge.
She is survived by her grandchildren, whom she adopted and raised and were the light of her life Payton Eldridge, of the home, Tiffany Eldridge Osborne of Jonesville, VA, Trevor Eldridge and wife Keisha of Jonesville, VA. Special great grandsons Cayson Rayne Eldridge, Jonesville, VA and Jameson Ridge Osborne, Jonesville, VA. Favorite son in law, Trevor Osborne, of Rose Hill, VA, along with many other relatives, family, and friends.
The family will receive family and friends from 1pm-3pm on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA with funeral service at 3pm with Brother Don Madden officiating. Graveside service will follow at Eldridge Cemetery in Fleenortown, VA.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Eldridge, Payton Eldridge, Trevor Osborne, Austin Eldridge, Steven Mullins, and Jon Burgan.
The family would also like to send a huge thank you to the ICU staff at Norton Community Hospital for all of their work, kindness, and dedication for Janna and her family during this heartbreaking time. It will forever be remembered and shared.