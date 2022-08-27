JOHNSON CITY - Janine J. Wilson, age 75 of Johnson City, Tennessee, died peacefully in her sleep in June of this year following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. After 56 years of marriage, she has now gone to be with her Lord, predeceased family, and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, Jane and William T. Johnston.
Those left to honor and celebrate her memory include her beloved husband, G. Dean Wilson Jr. of Johnson City; two cherished sons and their spouses, Ashley and Tracy Wilson and Ryan and Tonya Wilson; four grandchildren, Avery Haas, Erin Wilson, Butler Smith and Chloe Smith, all of Johnson City; three sisters, Jane Nuzum (and husband Robert and children Scott, Kirk, and Coy), Kim Brandl (and husband Jeff and children Allie, Russ, Molly and Nicky), Tracey Alfero (and husband Tony and children Kelsey, Tori and Jarrett); and brother, Bill Johnston and wife Deb of Johnson City.
Janine spent the majority of her childhood in Fayetteville, North Carolina. In the 8th grade she was invited, as a pianist, to join the State Symphony of North Carolina tour for a year but declined, preferring to help her family and to pursue interests in choral music. During her senior year at Fayetteville Sr. High, in a class of 600+, she received the Choral Music Award and the coveted Service Award.
After 1 year at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro she completed a BS in Medical Technology at UNC – Chapel Hill, N.C. While there she married Dean Wilson, her high school sweetheart from the 10th grade. Subsequently she worked in medical technology at UNC to put her husband through Medical School, and then moved to Washington, D.C., so that her husband could complete an internship and Neurology residency while she raised two boys.
She moved with her husband and children to Johnson City, TN in 1978. There she opened a Montessori preschool and Kindergarten in the Timberlake subdivision for the '79-80 school year, and opened Ashley Academy on Knob Creek Road around 1982. While gradually expanding through grade 8, she created the “Enrichment Institute” with the first in the area elementary after school foreign language programs. Promotion of science and creativity, led by Boyd Smith, resulted in selection to participate in the world competition for the “Destination Imagination” program. Diversity and sensitivity training were emphasized early by using the “Seeds of Greatness” role playing model. At her direction, the Ashley Enrichment Institute initiated the “Hands on Museum” effort by hiring the talented Jan Cavin to help navigate and garner support for the project. Success only came with the overwhelming generosity and networking of other co-founders, (such as Louis “Louie” Gump, Paul and Betty Brown, and later, notable others), along with community leaders throughout Northeast TN. Janine retired as owner and headmistress of Ashley Academy at the end of the '92-'93 school year, donating the school to the Ashley Academy Foundation.
She created “A Buyer's Best Choice Realty” in the mid to late '90s; the area's first independent exclusive buyer only agency, adhering to the principles of NAEBA (National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents). She served as a NETAR, (Northeast TN Association of Realtors), Director of MLS from 2005-2010, and was President of the Regional MLS in 2008. NETAR presented her with the “Golden Circle Award” for service in 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, the “Mark Keesecker Humanitarian Award” in 2008, and she was admitted to the NETAR “Hall of Fame” in 2010.
Janine was creative and dedicated to service throughout her life. However, she preferred to give credit to family, faith, colleagues, friends and other leaders in the community. Any pride she exhibited was manifested in her marriage, children, and grandchildren. She loved walking in the woods, fishing in the ocean, boating on Watauga Lake and vacationing with family. Janine had a special knack for putting people at ease and truly being interested in others. In that vein, she often surprised her children's friends by actively engaging them in conversation, making each feel special in their own right.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 3-5 PM on Saturday, Sept. 24th, 2022, in the Ashley Academy auditorium at 2615 S. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601. Dress is casual to business casual. In lieu of flowers or gifts, those wishing to make a memorial donation may contribute to: