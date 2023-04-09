Janilla Lynn Lipe Apr 9, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Janilla Lynn Lipe, 66, departed this life on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you