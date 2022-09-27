Janie Wheat Sep 27, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janie Wheat passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022.There will be no formal arrangements.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Janie Wheat Trinity Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you