Janie Templeton Goodwin, age 94, died peacefully on April 27, 2021, in her home in Greenville, South Carolina.
Janie was born on September 22, 1926, in Sturgis, MS to the late Forest James and Willie Mae (Nason) Templeton.
She grew up in Mississippi and after high school worked at Camp McCain near Grenada where German POWs were housed. It was here that Janie met and fell in love with her life-long partner, Thomas Webster Goodwin, Jr. They were married at Grenada Baptist Church in 1947.
She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Castle Brothers and J E Green Co. Her true passion though, was her overwhelming love and devotion to raising her 3 children. She also loved the process of designing and building her homes in Johnson City TN, Kingsport TN and finally Greenville SC and looked forward to all the times the family could be together.
Janie was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Thomas Webster Goodwin, Jr. and her son, Thomas Michael Goodwin.
Surviving are her sister, Claudine Sewell Mann (Bud) of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Susan (Goodwin) McGill of Greenville, SC; son, Forrest Goodwin (Amy) of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Chad McGill (Kristie) of Greenville, SC, Danielle (Goodwin) Linn (Douglas) of Cincinnati, OH, John Goodwin of Brooklyn NY, Thomas Goodwin, Sean Goodwin and Tammy Goodwin, all of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Friday, May 7, 2021, and a Celebration of her Life will begin at 11:00 am in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in Kingsport, TN. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the visitation and service are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in memory of Janie Goodwin. www.michaeljfox.org
