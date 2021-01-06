Janie Faye Stidham Duncan McCloud, 87, of Kingsport, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 2, 2021. She was born on July 4, 1933 in Norton, VA, at her home to Wiley Monroe Stidham and Julia Stidham. Janie was one of four children. She was of the Holiness faith, though she had been unable to attend services for many years due to her health.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four daughters, Janice Gilliam, Mary Collins, Rhonda Skeens, and Judy Godsey; a very special great-granddaughter, Kinsley Housewright; and one sister, Ruth Ann Powers.
Janie is survived by her son, Larry Duncan and wife Jill; daughter, Lisa McCloud and her husband Tommy; eighteen grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; brother, Tommy Stidham and wife Brenda; and sister, Rose Carpenter.
Speaking for her children, we didn’t have much, but thanks to her we had what we needed by her willingness to iron clothes for various people for 10 cents per item. She also had time to do house cleaning for neighbors. We all love her for the many sacrifices she made for us. We will love her and will miss her kind words.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.