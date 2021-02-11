“All I have seen teaches me to trust the Creator for all I have not seen.”
MT. CARMEL - Janie Bell Crawford, age 80, of Mt. Carmel, busted the pearly gates of Heaven wide open, singing and shouting Monday, February 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a battle with COVID-19.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in the chapel with Rev. Roy Brickey officiating. Special music will be provided by Barbara Linkous and Jason Webb. Interment will follow at Mt. Mitchell Church Cemetery. All those attending the visitation and services are asked to please follow social distancing guidelines and please wear a face mask.
