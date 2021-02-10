“All I have seen teaches me to trust the Creator for all I have not seen.”
MT. CARMEL - Janie Bell Crawford, age 80, of Mt. Carmel, busted the pearly gates of Heaven wide open, singing and shouting Monday, February 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a battle with COVID-19. She attended Arnold’s Chapel Holiness Church of Kingsport for the majority of her life. She loved to sing gospel music with her sisters. Janie enjoyed gardening, quilting and working in her greenhouse. Most of all, she loved the Lord and her family, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandbabies. She would say, “My grandbabies made me great.”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Shack Crawford; daughter, Brenda Morin; parents, George and Allie Roberts; sister, Linda Thacker; and son-in-law, Jack Pierson.
She is survived by her 5 children, Sue Pierson (Randy Holtzclaw), Mike Crawford (Teresa), Rhonda Roberts (Tony), Ronnie Crawford (Sherylene) and Christopher Crawford (Stacie); 9 grandchildren, Tancy Spina (Jason), Robbie Salyer (Rhonda), Nikki Bragg (Todd), Daniel Roberts (Shelby), Anthony Roberts, Tonya Birchfield (Thomas), Paige Smith, Micah Smith and Lakin Smith; 5 great-grandchildren, Parker Salyer, Cash Spina, Jake Spina, Aleq Bragg and Chase Birchfield; 3 sisters, Hazel Fink, Barbara Mullins (Vernon) and Wilma Dean; brother, Bill Roberts; a host of nieces and nephews, who all called her “Aunt Janie;” aunts, Zella Roberts and Velma Hilton; sister-in-law, Elsie Crawford; and a host of cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in the chapel with Rev. Roy Brickey officiating. Special music will be provided by Barbara Linkous and Jason Webb. Interment will follow at Mt. Mitchell Church Cemetery. All those attending the visitation and services are asked to please follow social distancing guidelines and please wear a face mask.
