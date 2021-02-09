Janie B. Crawford Feb 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL - Janie B. Crawford, 80, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janie B. Crawford Hill Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.