ROGERSVILLE - Janice Willis, age 75, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter "Short" and Nellie Ruth Price Klepper; sister, Thelma Jean Hurd; brother, James Marion Klepper.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 23, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Brian Burchfield officiating. Burial will follow in Choptack Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Willis family