KINGSPORT - Janice Price, 64, of Kingsport, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. Born in Kingsport, where she resided most of her life, Janice worked as a CNA at Brookhaven Manor for several years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was of Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Linda Tipton; sister, Wanda Smith; and brother, Donnie Tipton.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Regina Sexton (Roger) of Coeburn, Virginia; sons, Steve Carter (Melissa) of Kingsport, Tennessee, Jeffery Carter (Felecia) of Nickelsville, Virginia, and Donald Carter of Virginia; sisters, Vicky Helbert of Kingsport, Tennessee, Shirley Busler of Kingsport, Tennessee; brother, Ronnie Tipton of Clarksville, Tennessee; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steve Carter, Jeffery Carter, Ronnie Tipton, Jordan Caldwell, Evan Wright and Dawson Meadows.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Mickey Gibson officiating.
Burial will be at Hall Cemetery in Rye Cove, Virginia.
