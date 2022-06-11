KINGSPORT - Janice McAvoy Robertson, 72, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born January 30, 1950, in Kingsport, to the late Donald and Della Lamb McAvoy.
Janice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who made family her main priority.
Janice had worked as a secretary for the T.V.A. and Kingsport Press. She enjoyed playing Bingo and working crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her son, Chad Robertson; brother, Jerry McAvoy; sister-in-law, Ruby McAvoy.
Those left to cherish Janice’s memory are her husband, Keith Robertson; son, Justin Robertson; grandchildren, Ava, Olivia and Caden; sisters, Rita Prater (Carroll), Linda Lyons (Bryan), Jane McAvoy; best friend, Sandy Thomas; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Honoring Janice’s request, she will be cremated, and no services will be held.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
