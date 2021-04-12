BURNSVILLE, NC - Janice Maxfield Duncan, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Yancey House Nursing Facility in Burnsville, NC.
A member of East Stone Gap (Va.) Baptist Church, she attended Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church, Big Stone Gap, Va. and Shoal Creek Baptist Church, Burnsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Duncan; parents, Ernest and America Maxfield; and a sister, Lenoir Knox.
Surviving are her son, Tim Duncan (Wendy), Burnsville, NC; grandchildren, Casey Duncan (fiancé, Nick), and Jessica Silvers (Jimmy); great granddaughter, Maisy Silvers; sisters, Joyce Page and Doris McDaniel, Big Stone Gap, and Patricia Clifton, Kingsport, Tn.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Dr. Lonnie Brooks officiating. Special music will be provided by her granddaughter, Jessica Silvers and nephew, Tony Duncan.
Burial will follow at Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap.
Pallbearers include Jimmy Silvers, Nick Norton, Scotty Duncan and Dan Gibson.
