KINGSPORT - Janice Lee Simpson Winstead, a lifelong resident of Kingsport, went home on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. Janice was surrounded by her daughters until the end of her journey. Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Winstead, her parents Charlie & Maida (Brown) Simpson, and a very special Aunt Sadie Brown.
The family would like to give special thanks to the following people who provided care for Janice and the family. ETSU Family Medicine with special thanks to Dr. Jake Weaver, Dr. Erin Harris, and Dr. Trask Printz, who provided care, love, understanding, and dignity. The team of Amedisys Hospice of Kingsport and, most of all, the staff of W3-Wilcox Hall-Holston Valley nurses Tabitha and Crystal and caregivers Haley and Hannah, and Shayne are truly doing the work of God in providing end-of-life care.
Per Janice's wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park following cremation at Trinity Memorial Center.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make memorial contributions to Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, 2319 Browns Mill Road D-6, Johnson City, TN 37604, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will receive friends at 1330 E. Sevier Avenue on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 2 – 4 pm.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Winstead family.