KINGSPORT - Janice Lee Simpson Winstead, a lifelong resident of Kingsport, went home on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. Janice was surrounded by her daughters until the end of her journey. Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Winstead, her parents Charlie & Maida (Brown) Simpson, and a very special Aunt Sadie Brown.

The family would like to give special thanks to the following people who provided care for Janice and the family. ETSU Family Medicine with special thanks to Dr. Jake Weaver, Dr. Erin Harris, and Dr. Trask Printz, who provided care, love, understanding, and dignity. The team of Amedisys Hospice of Kingsport and, most of all, the staff of W3-Wilcox Hall-Holston Valley nurses Tabitha and Crystal and caregivers Haley and Hannah, and Shayne are truly doing the work of God in providing end-of-life care.

