STONEGA, VA - Janice Faye Childress, 73, went home to be with the Lord at Johnson City Medical Center, Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Janice was a long-term member of the Appalachia Pentecostal Church. Throughout the years she faithfully served as youth leader, Sunday school teacher, clerk of the church, and Sunday school superintendent. Janice loved the Lord, her family, and spending time at the lake.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Lee Childress; parents, Charles Kenneth Collins, Sr. and Nannie Lou Collins; siblings, Larry and Jeff Collins, Brenda Sizemore.
Janice is survived by her three sons, Ronald Duane Childress, Rickey and daughter-in-law Michelle Childress, Keith and daughter-in-law Tina Childress; grandchildren, Ashlee Childress, Brandee Barton (Stuart), Evan Childress, Jill Childress; brother, Charles Kenneth Collins, Jr. (Mary Ann); sister, Tina McCurry; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church with Pastor Grayson Cothron and Pastor Roger Barker officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church for the procession to the cemetery. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Childress family.