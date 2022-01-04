JONESVILLE, VA. Janice Ely, 74, of Jonesville, passed away in the early hours of January 4th, 2022 at Lee County Community Hospital. She was born in St. Charles VA., the daughter of the late; Henry Hayes, and Ida (Wood) Dowell. She was one of 14 children. Her entire life was spent in Lee County VA., She worked at the Lee County Community Hospital her position was a Ward Clerk. Janice took a lot of pride in her job and was good to all the patients. She enjoyed reading books, her favorite author was, John Grisham. The most important thing in her life was her faith in Jehovah God. She was a devoted member of the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation. Some of her many qualities she exhibited, was to be a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl "Joe" Ely, her two sons; Shane Ely, and Randy Ely, her 13 siblings; Fred Hayes, Woodrow Hayes, Bill Hayes, Tommy Hayes, Ed Hayes, Jimmy Hayes, Wobby Hayes, Edith England, Dorothy Pruitt, Jennette Gadowski, Shirley Hayes, Imogene Bohager, Betty Hayes. Surviving her is her son, Jody Ely, of the home, her grandchildren; Joshua Ely, of Pennington Gap, VA, Jacob Ely of Jonesville, and Logan Ely of Rose Hill, VA; numerous other nieces, nephews, close relatives, and friends too many to count. Due to Covid -19 the family will have a memorial service at Kingdom Hall it will be broadcasted on Zoom, the dates of the service's will be announced at a later date. An online register is available for the Ely family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Janice Ely.