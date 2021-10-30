MOUNT CARMEL - Janet Van Winkle, age 66, of Mount Carmel, went home to be with her Lord and family on Friday, October 29, 2021. She had worked as a Registered Nurse for Holston Valley in the ICU as a discharge planner for 37+ years, and was currently employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as a care coordinator, where she greatly loved her coworkers. Janet enjoyed cooking and reading, but was known most of all for her loving heart and mentoring many other nurses in the medical field.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jesse Mullins; parents, Claude and Margie Harless; brothers, Ronnie Harless and Gary Harless; and grandparents, Ira and Ethel Garrett.
She is survived by her son, James “Eddie” Mullins; granddaughter, Ashely Mullins; great-granddaughter, Sofia Mullins; sister, Thelma McCullough (Steve); 3 special friends whom she loved like sisters, Bonnie White, Pam Earls and Lynn Wagner; several nieces, nephews, a host of friends, and a very special and loving fur baby, Buddy.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. An entombment service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. All those wishing to attend the entombment are asked to meet at the mausoleum by 12:45 pm. Masks and social distancing are encouraged but not required.
