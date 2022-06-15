WALLINGFORD, CT - Janet Scott Heisel passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 in Wallingford, CT. Janet was born minutes before her twin sister, in Kingsport, TN in 1938. Her parents, Ruth and Paul Scott, were initially in shock to learn that they were now the parents of identical twin girls, but genuinely happy with the duo.
Janet completed her education in Kingsport and upon graduation from high school, moved to Atlanta, GA where she attended and eventually graduated from Emory University. While at Emory, she became president of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, sparking a life-long commitment to community service. She remained active in the Tri-State Emory Alumni Association for many years and became its first female president in the 1970’s.
Janet met her husband, Ralph Arthur Heisel in Atlanta, GA and married in 1962. They moved to London, England where Ralph was working. She taught for a year at The American School in London. Janet and Ralph traveled all over Europe before returning to New York City where Ralph took a job with I.M. Pei Architects, and they started their family. The travel continued for Janet as she joined Ralph at the opening of the buildings he designed in Dallas, Los Angeles, Singapore, Atlanta and Beijing.
In 1971, the family moved to Larchmont, NY where they would raise their family and where Janet worked in the Special Ed office in the Mamaroneck School System and later for the College of New Rochelle.
Throughout her life, she advocated for children with disabilities. In 1975, Janet travelled to Washington, DC to meet with a large delegation to lobby for passage of the Handicap Law 194.42 and then organized a march to Albany to promote education for persons with disabilities.
A woman of strong faith, she was always involved in her church. First, at the Presbyterian Church in Larchmont, NY where she became an Elder, then Deacon and she rose to the position of Clerk of Session. Once she and Ralph retired and moved to Stamford, she became a Delegate of Conference while a member of The United Methodist Church in Pound Ridge, NY.
Janet always looked for ways to help others. She shared the joy she felt living at Ashlar Village. During her time there, she sang in the chorus, facilitated a book group, was part of the Welcoming Committee and an AVA rep.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, her greatest joy was to spend time with her family. Predeceased by her husband in 2018, she is survived by her children; daughter, Jean Heisel Ippolito and husband Charles Peter Ippolito of London, England; son, Arthur Scott Heisel, of Queensbury, NY; grandchildren, Nicholas Ippolito and fiancé, Chelsea Schizzano, Mariah Ippolito and Zach Scholz, LT, USN and Eliza Ippolito; sister, Jean Matheson of Palm City, FL; predeceased by her brother, Bodie Scott of Kingsport, TN and an extended family of many in-laws, loving nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
A celebration of life will be held in July at Masonicare at Ashlar Village. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, 74 Cheshire Road, Wallingford, CT 064292.
May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing to all with whom she shared life.