KINGSPORT - Janet Ruth Bishop McAmis, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021, Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gene Mullins officiating.
Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reservoir Road Baptist Church, 1817 Seaver Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.