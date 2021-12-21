KINGSPORT - Janet Ruth Bishop McAmis, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021, Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a member of Reservoir Road Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dora and Kelly Bishop; stepfather, Ben Ryans; her husband, Don McAmis; and brother, Jim Bishop.
Janet is survived by her son, Jeff McAmis and wife Kathy; stepdaughters, Donna Fleming and husband Joe, and Pam Butcher and husband Steve; grandchildren, Hannah McAmis and fiancé Dustin Short, Austin McAmis and Joanna, Addy Grace McAmis, and Jodee Fleming; great-grandsons, Samuel McAmis and Avery McAmis; sister, Irene Conkin; stepsister, Judy Lane and husband Gerald; stepbrother, Larry Ryans and wife Margaret; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her devoted caregiver for the past two years, Judy Scalf, that provided loving care that enabled her to remain at home until recently.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Holston Valley Medical Center 3rd Floor, Wilcox Hall, and Ballad Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gene Mullins officiating.
Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reservoir Road Baptist Church, 1817 Seaver Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.