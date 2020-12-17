CHURCH HILL - Janet Pendleton Hash 69, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Life Care Center of Gray.
A drop by visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Cater-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill from 11am to 1pm.
Due to Covid-19 a private burial will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Life Care Center of Gray for their loving care. To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Hash family.