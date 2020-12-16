CHURCH HILL - Janet Pendleton Hash 69, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Life Care Center of Gray. She graduated from Lynn View High School in the class of 1969. Janet retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2003. She attended First Freewill Baptist Church of Morrison City. Janet was a loving sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joe Hash; parents, Lloyd Curt and Hazel Eileen Pendleton.
Survivors include her brother, Ronnie Pendleton and fiancé Cathy; sister-in-law, Reba Good; brother-in-law, Randall Good all of Church Hill; nephews, Chris, Jon, and Josh Pendleton.
A drop by visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Cater-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill from 11am to 1pm.
Due to Covid-19 a private burial will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Life Care Center of Gray for their loving care.
