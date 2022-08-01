GOSHEN VALLEY ROAD - Janet Marlene Mullins Mowell, 86, of Goshen Valley Road, went to rest in Jesus' arms on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was a lifelong member of North Fork Missionary Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Church Hill High School, class of 1954. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker. Her joy was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her passion was working in her flowers and her yard.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video