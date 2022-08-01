GOSHEN VALLEY ROAD - Janet Marlene Mullins Mowell, 86, of Goshen Valley Road, went to rest in Jesus' arms on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was a lifelong member of North Fork Missionary Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Church Hill High School, class of 1954. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker. Her joy was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her passion was working in her flowers and her yard.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Francis Mowell; infant daughter, Angelia Diane Mowell; infant granddaughter, Laura Ann Mowell; two infant great grandsons; father and mother Henry and Lucy Mullins, and sister Geraldine Bradshaw.
She is survived by daughter, Sherry (Alan) Barker, Gray; sons, Tony (Patricia) Mowell, Church Hill, Eddie (Sherry) Mowell and Marty (Jessie) Mowell both of Rogersville, 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, H.S. (Mildred) Mullins, Jr.; several nieces and nephews; special friend and neighbor, Evelyn Simpson.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday (8/2/22) at North Fork Missionary Baptist Church, 3140 Goshen Valley Rd., Rogersville, TN. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Adam Hagood officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Wednesday (8/3/22) at Mowell Cemetery everyone attending is asked to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.