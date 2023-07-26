CHURCH HILL – Janet Marie Woods Christian, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, following an extended illness.
Janet was born in Hawkins County, TN, and was a lifelong resident of Church Hill. She worked at the Church Hill Flower Shop for over 50 years. Over the years she brought so much love and joy to her customers and community through her beautiful flower arrangements. Creating these beautiful pieces was one of her true passions. Serving the Lord was always first and foremost in Janet’s life. She was a member at Indian Ridge Baptist Church, and taught Sunday school for many years. Janet was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd, and Flora Margaret Woods; loving husband, Palma “Pal” Christian; brother, Billy Woods (Joyce); an infant brother, Elmer Woods; nephew, James Woods; and her brother-in-law, Doug Sawyer.
Janet is survived by her son, William Christian; sister; Nell Sawyer; brothers, Dr. Benny Woods (Carolyn), and Jackie Woods (Glenda); as well as several nieces, nephews, church family, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with her brother, Dr. Benny Woods, and Pastor Ronnie Grimes officiating. The graveside service will follow to McPheeters Bend Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bryan Woods, David Sawyer, Jimmy Arnold, Dougie Sawyer, William Christian, F.D. Derrick, and Phil Lane.
Honorary pallbearers will be Braden Slagle, Joshua, Joseph, Tommy, and Jonathan Sawyer.
