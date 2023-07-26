CHURCH HILL – Janet Marie Woods Christian, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, following an extended illness.

Janet was born in Hawkins County, TN, and was a lifelong resident of Church Hill. She worked at the Church Hill Flower Shop for over 50 years. Over the years she brought so much love and joy to her customers and community through her beautiful flower arrangements. Creating these beautiful pieces was one of her true passions. Serving the Lord was always first and foremost in Janet’s life. She was a member at Indian Ridge Baptist Church, and taught Sunday school for many years. Janet was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you