Janet Ketron, 78, went peacefully to her Heavenly home surrounded by her family on Friday, October 29, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Joe Hill officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hiltons, Virginia. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s or to the No Kill Animal Shelter.
