Janet Ketron, 78, went peacefully to her Heavenly home surrounded by her family on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Janet was born on July 30, 1943 in Greene County, Tennessee, but later moved to Kingsport where she resided most of her life. She went to Ketron High School and worked for East TN Transportation.
She loved the Lord with all of her heart and faithfully read her Bible every morning. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by all who knew her.
Janet was a member of Friendship Chapel Church. She hadn’t been able to attend lately due to declining health. She liked going to drag races in the sixties and seventies. She enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach with her family and friends for many summers. Janet and Wilbur started camping in the mountains around Sugar Grove, Virginia, where they made many camping friends from several states. Many friends would meet there, and they had a wonderful time. Through the years, they became life-long family friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jordan Russell and Marie Patton Fields; sister, Wanda Jean Payne; and brother-in-law, Howard Monday.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Wilbur Ketron; daughter, Pam Ketron; sister, Judy Monday, brother-in-law, Bill Payne; niece, Teresa Kryvenchuk and special friend, Charlotte Hartgrove; several cousins, many friends and her church family at Friendship Chapel Church.
The family would like to thank all of the second floor ICU nurses and doctors and the ER nurses and doctors at Holston Valley Medical Center for their care shown to Janet. A special thank you to “her buddy” Jamie Cress for everything he did for her. He made it so much easier for her.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Joe Hill officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hiltons, Virginia. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s or to the No Kill Animal Shelter.
