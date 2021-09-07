BLOUNTVILLE - Janet “Jill” Anderson, 80, of Blountville, TN passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Jill was born on March 15, 1941, in Kingsport, TN to the late Edward and Avis Murray.
She was a graduate of Dobyns- Bennett High School and was very active in the D-B alumni association. Jill attended the University of Tennessee where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree, and she later graduated from ETSU with her Master’s Degree.
She taught in the Sullivan County School System for 30 years. Jill loved horses and was very involved in breeding and showing horses. She enjoyed traveling, UT Football, the Lady Vols, and playing bridge. She was a member of a bridge club for over 50 years.
In addition to her parents, Jill was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Anderson; and her sister, Linda Bierley.
Those left to cherish Jill’s memory are her daughters, Kimberly Griffin, Orlando, FL and Mary Anderson of Blountville, TN; granddaughter, Caleigh Griffin; and her beloved dog, Burnie.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jill’s memory to the Susan G. Koman foundation at www.komen.org.
