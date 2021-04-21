KINGSPORT - Janet Hutson Arnold, age 66 of Kingsport, TN crossed over to her heavenly home on April 20, 2021.She was born on November 3, 1954 in Mount Carmel, TN and resided in Hawkins and Sullivan Co. most of her life. Janet attended Gospel Mission Church in Blairs Gap.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John, Jr. and Edith Hutson; brother, Ricky Hutson and sister, Mildred Cox.
She is survived by her husband, James Arnold of 44 years; 3 daughters, Jennifer and husband Jamie Housewright; Jody and husband Jonathon Kennedy, Sharon and husband Daniel Smith; 2 granddaughters, Kayla and Alaina Martin; brother, Robert Hutson; sisters, Mary Salyers, Ginger and husband Leonard Wright; special sister-in-law and best friend, Judy White.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5PM until 7PM at Trinity Memorial, and anytime at their home. A funeral service will be held following the visitation on Friday with Rev. Lewis Meade and Rev. Dan Dolen officiating, and Jason Webb will be providing special singing.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Arnold family.