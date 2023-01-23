WEBER CITY, VA - Janet Horne Necessary, 56, Weber City, VA passed away, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.

Janet was born in Kingsport, TN on June 13, 1966, and was the daughter of Larry James Horne and the late Christine (Salyer) Horne.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you