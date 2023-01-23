WEBER CITY, VA - Janet Horne Necessary, 56, Weber City, VA passed away, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Janet was born in Kingsport, TN on June 13, 1966, and was the daughter of Larry James Horne and the late Christine (Salyer) Horne.
Janet was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Kingsport TN.
She is survived by her husband Jerome P. Necessary, father, Larry James (Polly) Horne, brother Michael (Delilha) Horne, fur baby Zeva, niece, Tosha (Ben) Hall, great niece and great nephews Grace Hall, Walker Hall, and Owen Hall (whom she thought of as grandkids), several other nieces and nephews, mother-in-law, Patsy Necessary, brothers-in-law, Timmy and Craig Necessary, and sister-in-law, Susan (Jeff) Flanary.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Donnie Brannen officiating. Cross Wise will provide the music.
Graveside will follow services at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to thank the staff of NOVA Health and Rehab for their love and care of Janet.