GATE CITY, VA - Janet F. Quillen, 73 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord while surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 1-3 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral will be at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Aaron Edens officiating. Music will be provided by Gary and Glenda Edens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Interment will follow in the Holston View Cemetery.
We respectfully request that all attendees wear face coverings.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Crossway Baptist Church, 695 Park St., Gate City, VA 24251.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her nurses Penny and Jessica.
Condolences may be made to the Janet F. Quillen family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to be serving the family of Janet F. Quillen.