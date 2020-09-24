CHURCH HILL - Janelle Goins, 83, departed from this life on September 22 after a long illness at her daughter’s house in Church Hill to her heavenly home. Janelle was born on November 10, 1936 in Logan County, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Ardith and Hannan Martin and the wife of the late Ralph R. Goins of Kingsport. Janelle was a retired bookkeeper and a homemaker. She was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Janelle was preceded in death by her dear brothers, Donald Martin of Knoxville, TN, Charles Martin of Barboursville, WV and Douglas Martin of Gallipolis, OH, her sister-in-law Anna Martin, Knoxville, TN and great great-grandchildren Addie and Bradley.
She is survived by her son David Goins of Church Hill, TN, daughters, Terri Christian and husband Jimmy of Church Hill, TN and Ronda Smith and husband Johnie of Jonesborough, TN, adopted son Brian Goins of North Canton, OH, sister-in-laws Martha Martin of Barboursville, WV and Marilyn Martin of Gallipolis, OH, grandchildren Paige Saylor, Jamie Christian, Sheena Smith, Matthew Goins and Michael Goins, great grandchildren, Collin and Kinsley, several nieces and nephews and her very special friend, Ralph Carter.
Services will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home conducted by Pastor Ronnie Owens and Pastor Gary Gerhardt on Saturday, September 26. Visitation will be 12:00 noon – 2:00 pm. Funeral service at 2:00 pm. Entombment to follow funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to any organization that cares for homeless or abused animals.
Online condolences may be made to the Goins family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.