KINGSPORT - After a cherished day of sharing memories and stories, talking to loved ones with much humor and laughter, Jane Stewart Shivell King, died peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022 in Kingsport Tennessee. She was just shy of her 98th birthday.
The family will have a burial service at Oak Hill Memorial Park, followed by a family memorial service at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. William M. Shelton, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Jane requested donations be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660 and/or Grandfather Home for Children, 158 Grandfather Home Drive, Banner Elk, Nc 28604 Or feel free to donate to a cause close to your heart.
