CHURCH HILL – Jane Marie Lawson, 80, went to her Heavenly Home after a brief illness on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Jane was born and raised in Indianapolis, IN. She met the love of her life, Jack Lawson and moved to Church Hill in 1968. She was a retired homemaker and was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Elm Springs Methodist Church.
She is now celebrating with the Lord and her parents, Ora and Frances Holcomb; her sister Melba Murray, brother Chuck Holcomb, mother and father-in-law; Gale and Jane Lawson.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jack Lawson; daughters, Jo Lawson and Jackie Reeves (Allen); grandchildren, Chris Reeves (Krystal), Thomas Reeves (Brittany): great grandchildren, Hunter, Zane, Jace, Kross, Jazmine, and Festus will arrive in May; one great - great grandson, Malachi; sister, Ruby McMahon; sisters-in-law, Nancy Anderson and Margaret Anderson; brothers-in-law, Donnie Lawson (Linda) and Nick Lawson (Bette); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Reggie Weems officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to Suncrest Hospice for the loving care they have provided to Jane.
