Jane Lawson Mar 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL – Jane Lawson, 80, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at her residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jane Lawson Hill Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Residence Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.