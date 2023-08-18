CHURCH HILL - Jane went to glory after a 12-year battle with ovarian cancer, following complications from leukemia and a stroke.

She was born in Bristol, VA, the only child to James Lowell Baker and Edith Marie Puckett Baker, whom she cherished with all her heart. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Philip A Jones, and her two children, Matthew Philip Jones and Jennifer Elizabeth Jones, and precious dog Fritz. She was a member of West View Baptist church for many years and assisted with children’s church.


