CHURCH HILL - Jane went to glory after a 12-year battle with ovarian cancer, following complications from leukemia and a stroke.
She was born in Bristol, VA, the only child to James Lowell Baker and Edith Marie Puckett Baker, whom she cherished with all her heart. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Philip A Jones, and her two children, Matthew Philip Jones and Jennifer Elizabeth Jones, and precious dog Fritz. She was a member of West View Baptist church for many years and assisted with children’s church.
After completing her degree in medical technology at ETSU, Jane first began her medical career at Holston Valley Hospital, working with the blood bank and lab. Jane was the 25th employee hired at Indian Path Medical Center where she helped set up the initial blood bank and retired from her medical career of 42 years as a supervisor in microbiology. She truly enjoyed the work she did and continued to keep up with the research after retirement.
She was fiercely devoted to her family and was the best mama ever. She will always be remembered for her unwavering support, kindness and love. Jane was the most kind, strong and extraordinarily giving person who put others above all else. And “it was always said of [her] that [she] knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us!” (Charles Dickens, 1843).
She will be laid to rest at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.