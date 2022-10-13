Jane Hubbard Napier Garrett, 85, went to be with her Heavenly Father and loved ones who have passed before, on October 10, 2022 after a long illness.
Jane was born at home in Wagoner Town on May 10, 1937 then moved to St.
Charles during childhood. There, she spent most of her life and was an active part of the community. Jane graduated from Radford College and taught at St. Charles Elementary School.
In addition to her family, Jane’s biggest love was for the Lord and her church. She was a dedicated member of Admant and St. Charles First Baptist Churches. She shared her gift for teaching at both places, teaching Sunday School and youth programs. In her spare time, Jane enjoyed reading and writing poetry.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents Rufus and Bess Hubbard, her husband Larance Napier, her sister Sue Stapleton and her sisters-in-law Jimmie Lou Hubbard and Lois Hubbard and brother-in-law Bill Stapleton.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 27 years, Louie Garrett, of Dryden, two daughters, Michelle Napier, of Knoxville, TN and Misti Young and husband, Kevin, of Morristown, TN; two step-children Teresa McCoy and husband, Jeff, of Middletown, OH, Barry Garrett and wife, Ann, of New Carlisle, OH, grandson Hudson Andrew Larance Young; step-grandchildren Felicia Foulke, Jessica Sizemore, Kayla Gibbs and Brett Garrett, step-great-grandchildren Eli Foulke and Alessia Sizemore.
She is also survived by four brothers Richard Hubbard of Pennington Gap, Jim Hubbard and wife, Margie of Melrose, FL, John Hubbard and wife, Beth of Williston, FL, Jerry Hubbard and wife, Vicki of Winter Garden, FL
A celebration of Jane’s life will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 14,
2022 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA with Rev. Paul Davis, Jr officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 PM Friday, October 14, 2022 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA.
Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA.
A dinner will follow at St. Charles First Baptist Church.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the St. Charles First Baptist Church, PO Box 219 St. Charles, VA 24282; or Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Dr., Suite 1101 Knoxville, TN 37902.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.pfh@provincefuneralhome.com
We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277
Phone 276-546-2456
Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Jane Hubbard Napier Garrett.
